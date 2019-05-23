For Some Reason, Justin Bieber Is Launching a Natural Deodorant

When we think of natural beauty products, Justin Bieber doesn’t really come to mind. To be fair, it’s possible his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, er, Bieber, has rubbed off on him as she’s a big advocate for clean beauty. That could be why Justin Bieber is jumping into the beauty business by launching a natural deodorant with Schmidt’s. The pop star’s collab is called Here + Now, and Bieber announced the collab on his Instagram.

“The time was right to make something happen and bring to life an exclusive product collaboration that will bring new fans into the naturals category,” Schmidt’s CEO and co-founder Michael Cammarata told People. “If Justin can make the switch from conventional to natural, it’s a choice that’s open to everyone.” The vegan, cruelty-free deodorant is made with all plant-based ingredients. Bieber apparently worked with the brand to develop the scent, pick the label artwork and also name the product.

Cammarata told People: “We want to inspire a conversation around health, wellness and optimism for the future. It’s a means to talk about the issues that we all face day to day and how we can support each other in our collective journey to live our best lives.” Bieber, he says, and his honesty about mental health issues fits in with this ethos.

It’s an interesting time for Bieber to work with a brand on a wellness campaign. While it’s great that he’s speaking about anxiety, he’s also not without controversy. Bieber recently called out an E! News host for criticizing his Coachella performance, which many thought was inappropriate considering she was just doing her job. Earlier this month, Bieber showed his support for friend Chris Brown, despite Brown’s rape and domestic violence allegations.

Schmidt’s does make great products so it’s likely this new deodorant will be stellar, as well. We’ll keep you updated when Bieber’s full campaign launches this fall.