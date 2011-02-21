Justin Bieber Gets A New Hairstyle

Photo via Twitpic

What’s the best part about working from home? Listening to TMZ Live (don’t judge). The guest on today’s show? None other than the hottest teen in America—and his home and native land, Canada, Justin Bieber. What did Harvey Levin and his cohost Charles get call-in guest J. Biebs to reveal? That the infamous Justin Bieber haircut that we’ve come to know and love—and even give to other celebrities, including his [alleged] girlfriend Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston—is no more.

Why the change? Bieber told TMZ that “It’s been three years, and my hair was always getting in my eyes; it was time for a change.” Makes perfect sense, and if this were any normal, average teenager, it wouldn’t be a big deal. But this is Justin Bieber. He has a Tumblr inspired by his hairstyle—Lesbians Who Look Like Justin Bieber, and major news outlets like The New York Times regularly write articles about the impact his swooping bangs have had on our society. Who knew one sixteen-year-old’s follicles could make such a statement?

TMZ just posted photos from the haircut on their site. In the meantime, let us reminisce about the simpler times of Justin Bieber’s youth (i.e. earlier today), when his bangs still lay gently across his forehead, ready to be tossed to the side in the singer’s signature head shake at a moment’s notice. Ah, memories.



