Just a Pinch Gives Your Cheeks a Rest

Last week Mac’s Rose Romance line debuted with a romantically rosy new product: Just a Pinch Gel Blush. Specially enriched to keep the skin looking moist and fresh and naturally blushed all day, this romantically sheer red tint can be layered for a rosier hue or kept simply translucent. Either way, your cheeks will be thankful for the break from your painfully pinching fingers.

Whoever said “no pain, no gain,” clearly didn’t have Just a Pinch as an alternative to incessant cheek pinching.

Mac Just a Pinch Gel Blush, $19.50, maccosmetics.com