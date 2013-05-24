Just In Time For Bikini Season: Super Slimming Creams

We’re just as intimidated as the next person when it comes to putting on a swimsuit, but the season is finally here and it’s time to rock the results of weeks of workouts and noshing on salads at our desks in preparation. That doesn’t mean we don’t have help looking our best, and by that we mean slimming creams.
This is a roundup of the best cellulite-busting, fluid-flushing, skin smoothing creams out there today. Coupled with regular exercise, these genius products can help take that swimsuit look to the next level. Ready to smooth it out for swimsuit season? Let’s do this.
Find Out More About Skin Creams From Beauty High:
Getting Rid of Cellulite: The Best Skin Firming Products to Use
8 Expert Skin Care Tips You Need to Know Before Spending Time In the Sun
10 Lightweight Moisturizers For Every Skin Type
Get bikini-ready in no time with these slimming creams!
This industry great from the world-renowned spas is practically in the beauty product Hall of Fame at this point. It contains QuSome (strong, encapsulated caffeine) to visibly tighten skin and reduce the appearance of cellulite. Massage it in twice a day, watch the magic happen.
Bliss FatGirlSlim Cream, $36, blissworld.com
From the woman who created "fabulosity" comes a cream that proved in clinical trials to reduce the appearance of cellulite while it tightens and tones skin. Use it sparingly twice a day on targeted areas for best results.
Shinto Clinical by Kimora Lee Simmons Hold It Tight Anti-Cellulite Firming Cream, $65, nordstrom.com
This effective gel uses liposomes mixed with pepper rose spice and caffeine from coffee beans to increase circulation and drainage while tightening skin and reducing the appearance of cellulite and dimpled skin. It's great for lower body to give you bikini-ready legs.
REN Body Contouring Ant-Cellulite Gel, $48, nordstrom.com
If you need de-puffing anywhere, this serum helps the body flush excess water quickly and effectively. Use to remove fluid from your tummy, thighs, arms - even your feet from a long day of standing. It's genius.
Sunday Riley Liquid Diet, $105, sundayriley.com
This cream is super effective at sculpting, toning and firming skin. If you're looking for bikini-ready skin that's smooth and supple with less lines and bumps, this product is a saving grace.
Dermadoctor Shrinking Beauty, $58, ulta.com
This genius all-over body lotion uses Dr. Perricone's Cold Plasma formula to define, tone and tighten skin while it diminishes the appearance of cellulite and dimpled skin with added caffeine. For an added bonus, layer it on under your workout clothes for an added boost.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Body, $98, sephora.com
We're in love with this cream that's the first to correct the appearance of cellulite at every level, not just the surface. Combined with sensible eating, exercise and their Self-Massage Contouring Method, you may get rid of it and it may never come back (or arrive in the first place.)
Clarins Body Lift Cellulite Control Treatment, $68, nordstrom.com
New to the market, this revolutionary slimming cream attacks less-than-firm skin on hard-to-manage areas like the stomach, buttocks, thighs and the dreaded underarms. It's cooling technology feels like heaven, and the smoother skin is amazing with regular use.
SkinCeuticals Body Tightening Concentrate, $75, skinceuticals.com
We love the silky texture of this firming cream that smoothes and helps recover any lost elasticity. The result is skin with better tone and even texture, just in time to show it off.
Ahava Firming Body Cream, $38.50, ulta.com
It's 100% natural and it helps your body flush fluids naturally for a smoother, tighter, toned appearance. It reduces the appearance of cellulite and helps improve skin's elasticity. In short, it's the perfect summer skin savior.
Caudalie Contouring Concentrate, $35, sephora.com