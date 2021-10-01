This Cleansing Balm Literally ‘Melts’ Makeup Off Your Face—& TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of It

There’s nothing in the world that means more to us than a quality TikTok find. Just this past month alone, users have inspired us to buy a shockingly affordable (and effective) pack of camel toe-preventing thongs and a wrinkle-erasing eye gel—then its dupes because, of course, it sold out. Now, we’re running to the virtual shopping aisle of Juno & Co to buy its $15 cleansing balm, because we’ve simply seen too many rave reviews not to.

It all started when @rogerwh0 posted a video using the balm all the way back in March. In in, you see just how effective the milky gel can be at removing makeup and sunscreen.

“As someone with combo oily skin, I love how the Clean 10 balm breaks down excess oils and impurities without leaving a greasy feel or stripping the skin,” they said. Months later, the brands hashtag has over 118 million views—the majority of which are for reviews of this product.

Even TikTok sensation @Glamzilla tested this cleanser out for their million-plus followers.

In the minute-long video, you can watch as the beauty guru gently rubs the cleanser in her hands before applying it to her made-up face. As she places pressure on her face, her eye shadow, mascara, and foundation literally drip off her skin. It’s strangely satisfying to watch, tbh.

“It’s actually melting off?” she said of her makeup. “What the heck, I was not expecting this!”

This melting effect is all thanks to the oil-based cleanser’s 10 ingredients, which include vitamin-rich Japanese Barley Magic, Vitamin E, and orange peel oil. Per the brand, these enriching ingredients combine to brighten skin, reduce dark spots, and cleanse without stripping away any essential natural oils from your face.

Don’t let the idea of an oil-based cleanser scare you, especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin. A general rule of thumb in the skincare industry is that the dryer your skin is, the thicker the oil it’ll produce. So, when you cleanse it with oils and hydration, it will produce less of this acne-causing oil.

“It’s the best cleansing balm on the market,” wrote one reviewer. “I always had a hard time taking my makeup off but this is like butter”

A soothing cleanser that takes all of your makeup off without stripping your skin? Sign us up. Shop the $15 skincare essential here before, like everything else beloved on TikTok, it sells out.