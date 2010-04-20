Beauty Junkie: Time To Downsize Your Makeup Bag With Multi-Tasking Products

Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster Studios

Large bags are the bane of every girl’s existence even when they’re the latest fashion trend, we feel the need to carry around everything from a change of clothes, comfy shoes to our entire line of makeup. The downside of all of this is of course the weight of the bag, and after a long day of toting all of our unneccessary extras, we realized it’s time to lighten our load.

Freelance makeup artist Daniel Koye shows us in the slideshow above how to use just one product to make up our entire face, so all you need when you walk out the door is that adorable little clutch you slip under your arm.



