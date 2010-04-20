Beauty Junkie: Time To Downsize Your Makeup Bag With Multi-Tasking Products

Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster Studios
Large bags are the bane of every girl’s existence even when they’re the latest fashion trend, we feel the need to carry around everything from a change of clothes, comfy shoes to our entire line of makeup. The downside of all of this is of course the weight of the bag, and after a long day of toting all of our unneccessary extras, we realized it’s time to lighten our load.
Freelance makeup artist Daniel Koye shows us in the slideshow above how to use just one product to make up our entire face, so all you need when you walk out the door is that adorable little clutch you slip under your arm.
Step 1: Apply foundation to your face as usual. Then, take a powder blush color that you would choose for the day. Apply this to the cheeks with a blush brush.
Step 2: Use a small eye shadow brush and take the same blush color to the crease of your lid.
Step 3: If you want to add a bit more contrast (but this will require extra products), you can use a highlighting color all over the lid and a darker shade of brown in the corner of your crease. You can also line the top lashline with a black liner for extra pop.
Step 4: To finish off the look, take some clear lipgloss and mix with your eyeshadow/blush product with a lip brush on your hand. Depending on how deep of a color you want, you can add more or less color. Apply the gloss to the lips. ?
Stumped as to what multi-tasker to begin with? We like this NARS multiple tint in Cadaques, $38 at Nordstrom.
Or get bang for your buck with this two-in-one. Tsumori Chisato for Shu Uemura limited edition duo highlighter in Golden Snow, $45 at ShuUemura-usa.com
Golden girls can pare down with this trio of colors by YSL Beauté. Limited Edition Spring Look palette, $35 at BergdorfGoodman.com