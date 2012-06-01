June Must-Haves: Our Picks To Add To Your Shopping List

I’m sure everyone agrees with me on this one, but how did it become June already? Wasn’t it just the other day that we were worrying about protecting our skin from the harsh winter winds? Well, now it’s prime time to stock up on body moisturizers and sunscreen, and luckily for us there are a ton of new products out for June to add to our shopping lists.
This summer we aren’t just worried about finding the perfect shade of bright nail polish, but we also need to find the face wash that balances out our oily skin, a sunscreen that also mattifies and a blush that gives us a natural flush. Above, you’ll find all of that in more in this month’s must-have picks.
What is on your beauty wish list this month? Let us know in the comments section below!
Maybelline's new BB Cream is the perfect lightweight makeup for summer, with a hint of color, SPF 30, and brightening benefits among others. (Maybelline Dream Fresh BB Cream, $8.99, target.com)
Clinique's Even Better hand cream helps to correct dark spots and provide SPF 15 on the hands, an area that is often neglected. (Clinique Even Better Dark Spot Correcting Hand Cream, $35, clinique.com)
Dolce and Gabbana's Light Blue fragrance is perfect for summer, and the Dreaming in Portofino scent will have you imagining yourself on the Mediterranean in no time. (Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Dreaming in Portofino, $70, macys.com)
Dr. Hauschka's Regenerating Body Moisturizer has a combination of jojoba oil and candelilla wax to provide intensive moisture while also firming skin. (Dr. Hauschka Regenerating Body Moisturizer, $42.95, store.drhauschka.com)
A favorite brand of mine, Korres, recently released Cheek Butters based off of their renowned Lip Butter products. The creamy texture and hydrating tint is the perfect way to add color to your cheeks this summer. (Korres Cheek Butter in Eros Coral, $25, sephora.com)
One of Murad's latest products, the Age-Diffusing Firming Mask, is a great way to battle aging if you're a mask junkie. This way you can get that firmer skin look without messing with a night cream. (Murad Age-Diffusing Firming Mask, $68, murad.com)
Philosophy's new Clear Days Ahead line has a great salicylic acid acne treatment & moisturizer to help you get through the humid, oily days of summer. (Philosophy Clear Days Ahead Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment & Moisturizer, $39, sephora.com)
Sunscreen is obviously at the top of our lists for summer, and Prevage not only provides protection from UVA and UVB rays, but also helps to get rid of existing sun damage (i.e. age spots, wrinkles and fine lines). Bonus: It goes on matte! (Prevage Triple Defense Shield SPF 50, $79, nordstorm.com)
If you're a busy girl on the go, shaving may just be one of those things that becomes well, a hassle. I've been on the search for a moisturizing razor all of my life (I love to skimp on shaving cream) and the Hydro Silk from Schick is just that. (Schick Hydro Silk Razor, $9.49, target.com)
A natural skin care product, this face wash has no harsh dyes, no artificial perfumes and no irritants, so it's great for those with sensitive skin. (Simple Refreshing Facial Wash Gel, $6.99, drugstore.com)