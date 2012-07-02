July Must-Haves: What to Add to Your Shopping List

Each month our shopping list seems to consistently grow longer, and July is no different. With the temperatures rising and “heat wave” being the term on the tip of everyone’s tongues, this month we are craving skin care products, sun care and obviously some sweet-smelling scents.
In the slideshow above you’ll find the latest and greatest releases that we’re lusting after this month, from CV Skin Lab’s Rescue + Relief Spray (for those instances where you’re a bit lax in your sunscreen application) as well as one of the best brightening serums available.
Let us know what is on your shopping list this month in the comments section below!
Kiehl's has released a full line of "Aromatic Blends" created from exotic ingredients from around the globe. Try Fig Leaf & Sage this month -- a scent that you can even share with your significant other. (Kiehl's Aromatic Blends in Fig Leaf & Sage Skin-Softening Body Cleanser, $24, Kiehls.com)
This spray will bring immediate relief just in case you spend a few extra hours in the sun. (CV Skinlabs Rescue + Relief Spray, $34, cvskinlabs.com)
With the grease and grime of summer, this simple treatment helps to instantly dissolve blackheads (and reduce excess oil). (Dr. Jart+ Black Label Detox Pore Penetrator, $24, sephora.com)
Estee Lauder's latest Perfectionist product will help to banish wrinkles and firm your skin with just a lightweight serum. (Estee Lauder Perfectionist [CP+R] Wrinkle Lifting Firming Serum, $95, esteelauder.com)
This summery scent is full of citrusy notes perfect for the hot days and warm nights. (Clinique Happy Summer Spray, $60, macys.com)
Philosophy's SPF 30 sunscreen has retinol to help reduce fine lines, discoloration and other effects of aging. (Philosophy help me SPF 30 Retinol Day Treatment, $40, QVC.com)
To get that matte, beachy texture we all love, try teasing your hair with Redken's Quick Tease 15 (concentrating at the roots for volume). (Redken Quick Tease 15, salons only)
Tatcha's Radiant Deep Brightening Serum works wonders to liven up your skin for a more luminous appearance. (Tatcha Radiant Deep Brightening Serum, $150, tatcha.com)