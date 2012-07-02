July Agenda: 30 Things We’re Loving This Month

Every month, we have a bit of a wish list — whether it’s things that we want to enjoy with friends, products we need to buy, or activities that we need to do. This July is no different, and since it’s summertime (lovely, lovely summertime) our list actually seems to be achievable. We’re not sure if it’s because the days are longer or simply because the weather is warmer, but we’re certainly going to be tackling these to do’s.
Here, we’ve included everything from our newly discovered pedicure spot (that will soon become our standby) to the latest macaroon shop that will be likely make us to gain a few pounds (and probably require a juice cleanse for next month).
Sephora Meatpacking District: Since this store opened during September's fashion week, I was too wrapped up in the hysteria of running from one backstage to another to take advantage, and 'lo and behold, it's July and I haven't stepped foot in it yet. Featuring cool artwork and mobile check-outs, I will have to hit this location up, buy some Beauty Balm with SPF, and climb to the High Line afterwards. - Julia DiNardo, Beauty High Contributor
Brooklyn Flea Markets: There's no better place to find off-the-beaten-path clothing, housewares, or books than the flea markets in Brooklyn. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
The Dark Knight Rises: I cannot wait to see this July 20th; from a beauty perspective, the characters are quite grotesque, but always execute incredible costume makeup to make the villains even more gruesome, but alluring. Plus, finally Catwoman appears, and we expect Anne Hathaway's lips to be dripping in a crimson red shade. Extra bonus: the majority of the outdoor "Gotham" action scenes are filmed in my hometown of Pittsburgh, PA! - Julia DiNardo, Beauty High Contributor
NARS' Andy Warhol Collection: Although this much-anticipated collection isn't due to hit shelves until October, some select editors (ahem, ahem, like us) get a sneak peek at it this month -- score! Another Pittsburgh shout out -- Mr. Warhol, just like me, is from Pittsburgh, and the museum dedicated to his art is also located in the city. - Julia DiNardo, Beauty High Contributor
Acupuncture from Dr. Lipman: I have wanted to get acupuncture for years to help with headaches, stress and whatever other miracles it can solve, and a friend recently convinced me that Dr. Lipman is the man to see, so July is the month that I'm finally going to make it happen. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Summerstage, Keith Murray and the Beatnuts: Watch out now! Here comes the late '90s, with a free concert! Only catch: it's in Tappen Park on Staten Island, but on the plus side, if you've ever had "visit all five boroughs" on your NYC bucket list, now's the time to hit up SI. The ferry is free and the weather is nice. - Julia DiNardo, Beauty High Contributor
Bright Pink Lipstick: This bold summer hue is perfect for July, and it's about time I tried it out. - Danielle Pistono, Beauty High Junior Team Member
London Olympics: Although I don't have a TV, my friends are well aware that I'll be on their couches more often than I should be to watch the Olympics every single second I possibly can. And it's not just to stare at Ryan Lochte's abs, I swear! - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Chanel Rouge Coco in Cambon: I'm going to finally break down and buy Chanel's Lipstick in Cambon. I literally dream of this color and I love how the red complements my skin tone. - Emily Albrent, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Floral Crowns: Ever since they've been popping up on red carpets (and on brides) everywhere, I now think it's a necessity to add floral crowns to my everyday wear. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Duane Reade 40 Wall Street: I've been hearing a lot about this location, with a Look Boutique and fancy schmancy stuff, including a nail bar and one of my favorite hair brands, a Phyto Salon. I've definitely got to see, and experience this, in person this summer. - Julia DiNardo, Beauty High Contributor
Graphic Liner: July is my month for experimentation, and I'm a liner girl. The gorgeous graphic liner that was seen on the runways like Marios Schwab and Erdem are certainly things that I want to add to my arsenal of looks -- figuring out how to play it down for work and play it up for night. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Organizing the Beauty Drawer: Besides using a silverware separator for certain products, I also want to get a magnet board to keep all of my bobby pins in one place. -- Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Fusion Massage at Exhale: Summer is all about R&R, so a great massage is must-have. The Fusion Massage at Exhale gets out all of your kinks and knots for a stress-free month (this may be something I do multiple times in July...) - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Clinique's Experience Bar at Bloomingdale's: Who doesn't love Clinique?! If I was pressed to pick a favorite item, I just couldn't (well, the Chubby Sticks, Cleansers, and Mascaras would be high up there though). Now customers can check out the brand's offerings via iPads that give personal analysis and skin-care advice in nine languages, but also go on a testing frenzy with easy product dispensers! - Julia DiNardo, Beauty High Contributor
Shop at OWEN: One of my former interns, Phillip Salem, recently opened a store in Meatpacking. Not only am I extremely proud of him (and feeling a little old) but the store has the perfect mix of innovative designers from Suno to Jen Kao. I know where I'll be spending my paychecks this month. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Make My Own Cake Pops: Mine always come out a little too doughy. Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Learn how to get a waterfall braid: The waterfall braid has been taking the braid world by storm, and it's a perfect summer hairstyle. Since like I said before, July is my "experimentation month" I'm going to get this look down. Who's with me? - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Neon Shorts: Wearing them to the park, to the beach -- heck, even in the evening on a date with some killer stiletto neutral-hued sandals -- neon shorts are so perfect for a hot July 2012 day! I particularly love these 3-inch ones from J.Crew. - Julia DiNardo, Beauty High Contributor
Perfecting a Headstand in Yoga: Currently, I can only go as far as a modified headstand, but I'm dying to hit a home run with this pose. Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Sweet Lily Spa: Pedicures are crucial during the summer months, and finding the right spa is a must. I recently discovered Sweet Lily Spa in TriBeCa (think a grown-up's dollhouse decor) which features Tangerine Berry Pedicures and Lemon Vodka pedicures that are absolutely heavenly. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Try Living Proof Style Extender: Similar to a face primer, this product boasts the ability to make your hairstyle last twice as long when used before styling. Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Essie Flagship Salon at Samuel Shriqui, 35 East 65th Street: This month, I will spa my way around Manhattan, starting with a mani/pedi at Essie's new spot on the Upper East Side, which the grand dame of nail lacquer had been frequenting for the past few decades to get her own digits done. - Julia DiNardo, Beauty High Contributor
Shen and MiN Beauty Stores: I am all about browsing through beauty stores on a weekend for great beauty products. Shen Beauty in Brooklyn and MiN offer niche brands so you can always discover new things. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
A Facial at Dermalogica: Unclog your pores that have been suffering from an overload of SPF and perspiration this summer with a little facial treat -- I know I sure will! Plus, at the Dermalogica Academy, facials are just $50 -- what?!?! Awesome is what. - Julia DiNardo, Beauty High Contributor
Shake Shack: We work relatively close to Shake Shack, and it's time a battled the line and tried the burgers and shakes before the summer is up. - Danielle Pistono, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Splurge on a New Scent: Burberry Brit Summer has caught my sense's attention and I'm currently coveting this perfume. Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Learn to DIY Nail Art: I am a huge fan of nail art, which is no secret -- but I'd love to be able to do it myself, like some of you skilled people can. On this month's agenda it's time to get serious with my manicures and teach myself some nail art skills. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
DIY Studded iPhone Case: My current case is on its last leg and my iPhone is beginning to feel neglected. Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Visit Dana's Bakery for Macaroons: I have quite the sweet tooth and ever since Dana's Bakery popped up on my Twitter feed a couple of weeks ago, I knew I had to go. Dana makes gorgeous French macaroons with true American flavors -- think Thin Mint and PB&J. My mouth is watering just typing the words. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director