Beauty Buzz: “Downton Abbey” Beauty Line Images Are Out, Julianne Moore Goes Blonde, More

1. The “Downton Abbey” cosmetics line images are officially out, and it looks like we’re going to need all of it to pretty up our bathroom counters. [Fashionista]

2. Searching for hairstyle ideas to amp up your look in the summer heat? Here are 3 fun ponytail ideas that don’t just look like you came from the gym. [Makeup.com]

3. Everyone wants a summer tan, but what do you do when you no longer match your foundation shade? [InStyle]

4. Learn how to keep your makeup on through the (sometimes unbearable) summer heat. [The Beauty Department]

5. Julianne Moore has dyed her hair blonde for a movie role, and we’re all freaking out. We need the red back. [Glamour]