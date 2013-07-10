StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: “Downton Abbey” Beauty Line Images Are Out, Julianne Moore Goes Blonde, More

Rachel Adler
Downton Abbey Beauty Products

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. The “Downton Abbey” cosmetics line images are officially out, and it looks like we’re going to need all of it to pretty up our bathroom counters. [Fashionista]

2. Searching for hairstyle ideas to amp up your look in the summer heat? Here are 3 fun ponytail ideas that don’t just look like you came from the gym. [Makeup.com]

3. Everyone wants a summer tan, but what do you do when you no longer match your foundation shade? [InStyle]

4. Learn how to keep your makeup on through the (sometimes unbearable) summer heat. [The Beauty Department]

5. Julianne Moore has dyed her hair blonde for a movie role, and we’re all freaking out. We need the red back. [Glamour]

