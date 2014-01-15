Hair Crush: The Secret to Julianne Hough’s Perfectly Textured Hair

This past year when Julianne Hough cut her long waves for the choppy bob, she became a style icon overnight and I became obsessed (What? I’m not afraid to admit it). Granted her style has improved immensely since her Dancing with the Stars days, but it was her haircut that brought her new look full circle. And although many have opted for the bob this past year, no one can quite pull it off like Julianne. It’s all about that perfectly messy texture. I love it, I want it, I need it.

Riawna Capri, her stylist, actually cuts the rough texture into the hair. “With wet hair, it’s difficult to see the texture, and the finish tends to be more blunt,” Capri told Elle.com. “A dry cut allows for a softer line.” Instead of bold layers or a blunt bob, the result is choppy ends.

To add oomph to the cut, any texturizing spray or pomade applied to the tips will do. Scrunch the hair to hold the product, starting from just above the ears to the tips. Julianna always leaves the hair a bit flatter on top to avoid the “big hair” look.

Read more: The Most Flattering Texture For Your Hair Length