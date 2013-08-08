Julianne Hough’s Smoky Eye: Get Her Paradise Premiere Makeup Look

It seems Julianne Hough can do no wrong on the red carpet ever since her post-Dancing with the Stars makeover. For the premiere of her new film Paradise, the 25-year-old actress stepped out with a gorgeous peachy glow and plum-colored smoky shadow that played up her striking blue eyes. Makeup artist Mai Quynh (@storyofmailife) shared her step-by-step breakdown of how to get the look she created for Hough.

Face

“After priming the face with Orlane Elixir Royal [$650, neimanmarcus.com], apply Laura Mercier Oil Free Suprême Foundation in Tawny Beige [$45, lauramercier.com] all over the skin using a foundation brush. Then apply Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Concealer in Light-Medium [$24, tartecosmetics.com] under the eyes and around the nose. Layer Illamasqua Cream Blusher in Rude [$26, sephora.com] onto the apples of her cheeks. Then set the face using a powder brush and Laura Mercier Mineral Powder in Pure Honey [$38, lauramercier.com]. To warm up the face, use NARS Bronzing Powder in Laguna [$36, narscosmetics.com].”

Eyes

“For the eyes, apply Dolce & Gabbana The Eyeshadow Smooth Eye Colour Quad in Contrasts 140 [$59, sephora.com]. Then apply the peach beige color to the inner lid and mix the plum and brown color and apply it along her lash line and lid. Then blend the darker shadow into the crease and smudge the plum and brown along the lower lash line. Finish the eyes with two coats of Lancôme Definicils High Definition Mascara in Black [$27, lancome-usa.com] to the top and bottom lashes.”

Lips

“For the lips, apply Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in 78 Interlude [$32.50, chanel.com].”

Read more: Learn Kate Hudson’s Smoky Eye Trick