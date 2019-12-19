This Is the Shortest Julianne Hough’s Hair Has Been in a Decade

The ’90s are back and have been back, even though you might be hearing about early-2000s trends popping up. 1990s-style hair is especially trending. Just look at Julianne Hough’s short bob. The chic, blunt cut is reminiscent of supermodels of the decade. As usual with Hough’s many hair changes, the chop is courtesy of Riawna Capri, co-founder of 901 Salon in Los Angeles.

“Julianne‘s bob is structured, blunt and pretty much all one length hair,” Capri said in a statement. “[It’s] ’90s chic, giving us a little Claire Danes [from] My So-Called Life [or] Wynona Rider in Reality Bites. Simple and chic, thick, blunt, classic bob, but the modern twist is the way you style it to not be super perfect and just have a little flare.” Just because a bob is blunt and one-length, doesn’t mean you can’t mess it up and shake it out a little.

Not only is has Hough gone shorter, but she’s also trying something new with her hair color. “Julianne is letting her natural roots grow out to try something different,” Capri added. “We’ve never done the blunt chic bob one length in over 10 years of working together! I love that we can continue to do something new even after all this time together.” Having darker roots, often called a “shadow root,” makes hair look a bit edgy and cool—a lot more modern than taking highlights all the way to the roots.

To style the cut, Capri is using her own hair care line, In Common Beauty. She’s giving Hough the TSA-friendly Magic Myst Universal Elixir ($18 at In Common Beauty) to take with her on holiday travels this month. It helps strengthen and protect hair, while keeping it smooth and shiny. BRB, I’m heading to the hairstylist to steal this entire look.

