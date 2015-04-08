Julianne Hough Opts for Pastel Pink Hair for Spring

Julianne Hough, of Dancing With the Stars fame, showed off brand new pastel pink strands last night, proving she for one is ready for warmer weather. While we all know that at this point you can try out any color of the rainbow on your hair (and silver is definitely a must right now) pastels are the color of the moment – considering it is spring after all.

Hough chose pink (crediting hairstylist Riawna Capri for the fabulous new color) noting that it is the color of “kindness” on her blog, elaborating on that fact with more info about why she went for the bold move.

MORE: Pastel Hair: Everything You Need to Know About the Trend

“I love to experiment with my looks by way of beauty products, styling tools and sometimes even taking things a step further,” she said. “Remember last year when I chopped off all my hair? It was a big, bold move but it was so worth it! It felt liberating not to hide behind all that hair. So why did I decide on the color pink this time? Because pink is the color of kindness!”

She also gave some color advice for when picking shades, based on eye color. She noted that blue eyes can pull off pink really well (we’re guessing this had something to do with her color of choice) and she recommended those with green eyes go with a purple, and those with brown eyes look to their skin tone when choosing a shade.

And like we always say, have fun with it! They are rainbow shades after all. What do you think of the new hue? Does it inspire you to try pastels for spring?