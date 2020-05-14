Julianne Hough Just Went “Fairy Kitten” Pink

Now that most of us have been under safer-at-home orders for two months (doesn’t it feel like a year?), we’re going a bit stir crazy. That’s making celebrities cut bangs, trim their own hair and even dye it fun colors. Julianne Hough’s ombré pink hair is the latest look to come out of this crazy time. The star posted an adorable photo to Instagram with the caption: “Fairy Kitten vibes today” so it’s clear she’s feeling her new look. And so is everyone else.

Hough has naturally dirty blonde hair and she generally keeps it pretty light blonde thanks to Riawna Capri at 901 Salon in Los Angeles. Like most of us, her roots have been growing in and since we’re still physically distancing (and will be for the near future), she seemingly wanted something that would update her look at home. A wash of pink is a great way to do just that.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the dancer has tried pink hair, but this might be the most fun shade yet. Hough joins the colorful-hair-at-home club, which also includes Hilary Duff and her dark blue hair, Dua Lipa and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s pink strands, as well as Ruby Rose’s dual-colored ‘do.

If you’re feeling like trying a colorful hue at home, a color-depositing conditioner is a great way to do so temporarily. We love Overtone’s color conditioner, though all the pink shades are mostly sold out right now. A blue hue close to Duff’s is still available, though ($29 at Overtone). We also like Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask ($28 at Sephora), which comes in pink shades of Rose Gold and Hibiscus.

