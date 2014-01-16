Beauty Buzz: Julianne Hough’s Hair Secret, Get Miley’s Marc Jacobs Ad Look At Home, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. If you’re as obsessed with Julianne Hough as we are, you need to know the secret to her ever-amazing hair. [Daily Makeover]

2. Here’s how to get Miley Cyrus’ look from the Marc Jacobs ad at home. [xoVain]

3. Apparently, we’ve been dieting all wrong. [She Finds]

4. Well, this is genius: 16 ways to wear your hair under a hat. [Byrdie]

5. Curious about clip-in bangs? Here’s the real deal. [Cosmopolitan]

Image via Jason Laveris/Film Magic