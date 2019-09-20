Julianne Hough Just Brought Back the Glitter Roots Trend

Back in 2015, glitter roots were everywhere. What started as a festival trend moved on to everyday life. I even tried them for a story and it took me weeks to get all the glitter out of my hair and I vowed never again. But then here’s Julianne Hough’s glitter roots that are modern and cool and nothing like we tried years ago. The America’s Got Talent judge added some sparkle to her blonde bob with gold glitter roots as she walked the red carpet for the show’s Season 14 finale in Los Angeles last week. The look is so pretty, it’s making me think maybe, maybe we should try it again.

What makes Hough’s glitter so modern is how Nine Zero One stylist Jill Buck put the sparkle in just one place of her roots, the top of her head. Instead of lining the roots in bright colors like we did in 2015, this is like gold glitter just dropped from the sky and magically looks perfect on Hough’s bright blonde bob.

Sparkly earrings and a bold red lip make the look less festival and more red carpet-ready.

If you want to try the look at home but don’t want to deal with glitter and glue, there are temporary versions that can be really fun for a night. There’s the Drybar Shimmer Spritzer Finishing Spray ($20 at Sephora) which is available in both gold and rose gold, and Lime Crime’s Unicorn Hair Star Mist ($16 at Ulta). Or, go crazy with craft glue and loose glitter. Just don’t say I didn’t warn you.

