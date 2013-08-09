Best of the Week: Julianne Hough’s Copper Makeup, Olivia Wilde’s Red Lip, More

This week our favorite stars decided to keep things simple. By no means does this mean they’re anything short of fabulous, but it was all about low key hair and makeup that is easy for us non-celebrities to recreate.

With that said, don’t fret if your usual hair and makeup regimen is too much to handle. Celebrities like Lily Collins and Emily VanCamp showed us that sleek ponytails and a few coats of mascara are perfectly acceptable for a night out on the town. If an updo isn’t your thing, then check out Julianne Hough’s perfectly tousled strands or Emma Roberts cascading locks, both of which are head turning looks. Take a peek through the slideshow above for more red carpet beauty ideas you can easily duplicate, day or night!

