Julianne Hough’s ‘Naturally Nude’ Hair Is Going To Be A Huge Spring Trend

One thing being in lockdown did to a lot of people is show them—for better or for worse—their natural hair. Maybe you noticed you actually look great with a little roots or decided to stop straightening your curls. This could be why we’re seeing so many people, including celebs, go dirty blonde for spring. It’s laid-back and easy to maintain. Julianne Hough’s dirty blonde hair is the latest to try the shade.

Hough’s friend Taylor Swift rocked a similar color to the Grammy Awards Sunday night. “Dirty Blonde is all the rage right now! Could it be from quarantining? And salons being closed for months and months at a time? Everyone got to see their natural hair color and decided, it actually isn’t that bad after all,” said Riawna Capri, co-owner Nine Zero One Salon, in a statement. “Julianne has been talking about growing out her natural hair color for years now, and we finally were able to do it! Nothing makes that #NaturallyNude hair color pop better than a handful of good hair extensions.”

“It’s so amazing after working with Julianne for about 14 years now that we can still create a look she has never had before,” she continues. “Jules is forever my muse and I love nothing more than creating with her. No joke, we’ve been talking about doing this look for two years. And of course, just like all the rest of them, we are completely obsessed.”

Capri’s uses the haircare line created with her co-founder to keep Hough’s hair healthy. That includes the In Common System ($90 at In Common) and the deep conditioning treatment, Crystal Cashmere.

To get Hough’s laid-back waves, Capri prepped her hair with the In Common Magic Myst ($35 at In Common) and blew it dry. Once dry, she used the T3 Voluminous Curls 1.5″ Clip Barrel ($95 at T3 Micro) to quickly bend each section back and forth. “Quickly” is the key to creating effortless waves,” she said.