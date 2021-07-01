Julianne Hough Waited Two Years To Nail These Perfect Blonde Highlights

Many of us laid low during safer-at-home orders and let our natural hair color grow in the past 1.5 years. Julianne Hough got started early, seeing what her natural color would look like. When you’ve been dyeing your hair forever, it’s hard to know what would even happen if you just did, well, nothing. Hough’s colorist revealed her new blonde highlights this week after her client went natural for a whopping two years. Talk about a reset!

It turns out, Hough’s natural hair color is “freaking stunning,” wrote 901 Salon co-founder and colorist Riawna Capri. “Now, we were ready to simply enhance her natural hair color with some sprinkles of sparkles of the babiest highlights throughout.” These natural-looking ash blonde highlights brighten up Hough’s face, especially with those thin money pieces.

“Grew that natural hair out like my life depended on it….. so happy with the sparkles of light just barely poppin through!” Hough commented on Instagram. “You crushed it @riawna but then again, you always do!!!! Adore you. PS I feel hot AF.”

Capri always gives the best, most specific details on her Instagram so other colorists know exactly how she got this stunning finished product. For us at home, we’re most interested in the Schwarzkopf Professional Goodbye Yellow Shampoo ($12.20 at Amazon). Capri used this sulfate-free shampoo with “purple and blue tones that help kick that BRASS in the A$$ & neutralizes a lot of unwanted warmth,” she wrote. This is a great option to use at home to keep your blonde bright.