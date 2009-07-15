Julia Switches It Up

Before after

If you haven’t heard of Julia Allison yet, you will! This girl is a major mover and a shaker. She is the superstar of the blogosphere and internet with her MAJORLY successful blog NonSociety and she is one of the hosts of tmiweekly — a TV show found on the internet that addresses a modern girl’s questions around “life, tech and style.” Check it all out – not only is it informative….ITS TONS OF FUN!

When Julia and I met at the Ted Gibson Clip-On Hair Extension Blogger Event a month or so ago, she teased me with the ultimate candy as far as a colorist is concerned — she told me she hadn’t colored her hair for several years and was considering changing it to RED!!!!

I was beside myself with excitement and anticipation. Imagine — taking virgin, shoulder length, brunette hair and coloring it RED!!! OMG, I could barely stand it. We scheduled a date.

Let me just say one thing. DEVASTATING!!! What do you think? LMK!

You’ll have to turn into tmiweekly to see the whole process — she brought a camera crew to the salon and is making a webisode of the entire experience!!!