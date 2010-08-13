Get Julia Roberts’ Eat, Pray, Love Premiere Look

Julia Roberts showed off a pretty palette of purple and pink makeup at her Eat, Pray, Love premiere. Our friends at HollywoodLife got the scoop on how you can get her look, too!

Pretty woman Julia Roberts attended the big NYC premiere of her sure-to-be hit movie, Eat, Pray, Love on August 10 looking absolutely beautiful. Her soft palette of pink and purple makeup coupled with her lush, wavy locks made a beautiful pair. Julia’s makeup artist, Genevieve Herr wanted to play up Julia’s eyes with a black and plum smoky effect.

For Julia’s look, Genevieve rimmed her eyes with Lancome Le Crayon Khôl in Black Ebony and then blended the purple shadows from the new Lancome French Touch Color Design Quad. She coated Julia’s lashes with Définicils Precious Cells Mascara in Black. Genevieve finished Julia’s look with a neutral lip using Lancome Color Design Lipstick in Love It! with a tiny bit of gloss on top.

Do you love Julia’s plum-hued red carpet beauty? Are you going to see Eat, Pray, Love this weekend?