Julia Roberts: Lancôme Names New Ambassador

Pretty Woman, indeed! Julia Roberts, who was named Lancme’s newest spokeswoman in the Fall of 2009, made her official debut this week at Paris’ Htel de la Monnaie. Wearing a black Alexander McQueen dress and Christian Louboutin heels, the Oscar-winning actress — with Cartier diamonds dripping from her wrists — looked every bit Paris chic at a press conference announcing her role as the new Global Ambassador for the beauty giant.

The 42-year-old mother of three, who has admitted to falling behind on her beauty regimen since having children (hard to believe after her sexy turn in vintage YSL on the Golden Globes red carpet!) spoke to WWD about her new responsibilities as a beauty spokeswoman. “I think I have to stand up straighter and wash my face more, Roberts laughed. “I think the nice thing about getting older is it forces you in a way to take a greater interest in your beauty regime. And so its a good moment for me to join forces with people who can help me, she said.

And join forces she did–particularly with Youcef Nabi, Lancme’s International President. Roberts and Nabi, who traveled from Asia to Los Angeles to meet the A-list star for a mere twenty minute meeting, had such instant chemistry that their first get-together lasted closer to three hours. For Roberts, who prefers to take a more hands-on-approach with her projects, rather than simply lending her name (and face), such a rapport is important. You really want to have a relationship where you dont just want to be the face of something. You want to participate in it, and you want to have a voice in it. I still have to be myself.

The actress, who sees herself as a “casual mom,” is following in the brand ambassador footsteps of the equally as beautiful — but younger — Anne Hathaway. For Lancme, Roberts as ambassador was a no-brainer. In a statement released in late 2009, Nabi stated, “By her remarkable personality and career, Julia Roberts is an emblematic woman of her time. Her exceptional talent, her radiance and her strong commitments, perfectly echo Lancome’s values. We are convinced she will embody the brand in the most sublime way possible.”

For her part, Roberts is pleased — to say the least. Its kind of like every girls dream, really. To be 42 and have three kids and be a working mom, its a great moment to be asked to do this and to be able to do it. I think it says a lot about Lancme and what they stand for,” she told WWD.

Roberts, who was rumored to have signed a lucrative multi-year contract worth $10 million to $15 million with the L’Oreal-owned brand, was photographed by famed photographer Mario Testino in a private Manhattan apartment for the 2010 print campaign. The first advertisement — for Dfinicils Precious Cells Mascara — will launch in Europe and Asia in the spring, followed by the U.S. in the summer.

Although Roberts is best known for her acting chops, toothy grin, and raucous laughter, her stunning good looks and gorgeous hair oftentimes steal the spotlight — a fact certainly not missed by the execs at Lancme. Here, a look at her changing styles over the years:

1985-1990:



1991-1994:



1996-1997:



2000-2001:



2007-2008:





2009-2010:





