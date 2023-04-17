This $16 Eyeshadow Stick Is ‘Ridiculously Easy to Put On’ & ‘Doesn’t Crease’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Picture this: You swipe the most beautiful eyeshadows onto your lids and think you’re about to have a fantastic makeup day. Except by lunchtime, your eyeshadow has those dreaded lines known as creases. We’ve all experienced this, but if you have yet to find a solution, let us help. Julep’s Eyeshadow Stick, according to shoppers, does not crease. I repeat, no creasing!

Wipe away your eyeshadow blues with this cream-to-powder formula that has a 4.3-star overall rating and over 22,000 perfect reviews on Amazon. It comes in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes and over 30 shades that provide an amazing color payoff. Plus, the formula is waterproof and transforms from a creamy texture to a powder.

Besides looking gorgeous on your lids, the eyeshadow stick also offers skincare benefits. Vitamin E shields your skin from free radicals, vitamin C improves skin tone and texture and candelilla wax makes it super blendable. Your lids have never felt more hydrated and nourished thanks to an eyeshadow!

And whether you’re a makeup newbie or a pro, you don’t need much to nail an eye look with this stick. You don’t even need a brush! Simply swipe the product on and then use the built-in smudger to blend. As the brand puts it, “Glide and go.”

One five-star review raved, “I used another brand (NYX) with mixed results but this Julep stick was love at first swipe. It stayed put with no creasing. The feel on my eyes is lightweight but still beautifully pigmented. It’s a quick grab-and-go application before Zoom meetings.”

Crease-proof, long-lasting, lightweight, pigmented and easy to use. What can’t Julep’s Eyeshadow Stick do? Grab it on sale for $16 a piece at Amazon and your eye makeup routine will be forever changed.

Because the stick has a cream-to-powder formula, you’re going to want to know how long you have to blend the product before it won’t budge anymore. Here’s one shopper’s review: “It glides on my lids and is simple to blend, either with the sponge tip or with my finger. It stays blendable for a couple of minutes, if you want to add darker colors for your crease, etc. (and works especially well to seamlessly blend with other Julep Creme to Powder colors). I’m all about quick makeup application, and this one is awesome for ease and speed! Once it sets, it stays put all day and looks great. It doesn’t crease or disappear during the day. (I’m 63, and finding a shadow that won’t crease is a big deal for me!).”

Another one wrote, “First of all, all of these are so buttery, soft, and creamy! I have tried some other cream eyeshadows that are so firm that you have to push down and put a lot of pressure on them to get good payoff. This is actually very painful on the delicate skin of your eyelid. This is NOT the case with these!! they are ridiculously easy to put on and get beautiful payoff!”

Now that you’ve heard from this product’s biggest fans, it’s time to add some to your cart. Keep reading for our favorite shades.

Julep Eyeshadow Stick in Ginger Matte

Ginger Matte is the perfect shade to sweep all over your lid or to create some depth in your crease.

Julep Eyeshadow Stick in Champagne Shimmer

A shimmery champagne shade is essential to any makeup wearer’s collection. It’s the color you can rock for every type of occasion.

Julep Eyeshadow Stick in Pearl Shimmer

Apply this sparkly hue to make your inner corners pop.

Julep Eyeshadow Stick in Mink Mauve Metallic

Spring and summer are the perfect seasons for making pink shadows front and center. If you’re searching for a shade that’s bolder than your run-of-the-mill light pink, it’s this metallic one.