Juicy Couture Just Dropped New Makeup and I Feel Like a Teen Again

Like many millennials, my high school wardrobe featured one specific Juicy Couture tracksuit, worn low on my hips with “Juicy” emblazoned on the butt. It was the early-2000s, after all. Now in my 30s, I think I’ll skip the low-slung sweats and pick up some Juicy Couture makeup instead. It’s the second cosmetics drop from the brand inspired by its popular Oui perfume. Just like the first limited-edition collection, it’s so early-aughts and all Juicy, but somehow feels modern and fun at the same time.

The collection includes some favorites from the first launch (such as the Glitter Cream Lipstick and the Oui Slay Eyeliner) but with new shades, plus all-new products like highlighter and liquid lipstick. Many are inspired by Juicy clothes, like the famous tracksuit. But unlike the OG sweats, Juicy Couture makeup doesn’t cost upwards of $100. This way, you can relive your childhood for less than $20. Shop a few new products, below.

Liquid Eye Paint 3-pack

Swipe on one of these iridescent eye colors for a pretty but laid-back look. In this set, you’ll get shades: Champagne Shower Velour Liquid Eye Paint (a light gold with pink flash), My Fur is Faux Velour Liquid Eye Paint (an iridescent lilac) and Where is My Tiara Velour Liquid Eye Paint (a shimmery magenta).

$44 for set of 3, at HSN

Shady Color Palette

This palette features ten eyeshadows in a range of pinks, reds and blues, as well as a blush and highlighter.

$38 at HSN

Glitter Cream Lipstick in Crown Jewel

This creamy lilac lipstick leaves behind a hint of sparkle on the lips. It also comes in Ruby Rouge, a cool fuchsia with rose-gold sparkle.

$18 at HSN

Metallic Lip Lacquer 2-pack

Swipe on one of these metallic lippies for a bright pop of color.

$29 for pack of 2, at HSN

Bows Before Beau Cheek Flush

This warm pastel pink blush comes with a cute powder puff applicator.

$28 at HSN

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.