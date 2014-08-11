What Juicing Actually Does For Your Skin: An Expert Explains

With all of the hype around juicing these days, you start to wonder about whether it’s worth the buzz. There are pre-packaged juices, countless DIY recipes, and all kinds of options for people who want to juice. But is everyone going on these cleanses and sipping on juice at lunch because it’s helping their bodies, or just because they hear it’s the popular thing to do? We wanted to investigate, specifically around what juices do for your skin, so we called on an expert.

Alex Jay, certified health coach and product specialist for Juice Press, explained to us exactly what juices do for your skin, why they’re so effective, the changes you can expect to see, and much more. Read on below to learn about the juice craze for yourself!

Beauty High: What are the benefits of juicing for your skin?

Alex Jay: The easiset way to think about it is that it’s drinking pure nutrition. A lot of times people start juice and they find their skin is breaking out, but a breakout is because you’re actually detoxing. The detox first shows in your skin. So many people start eating healthy, and then they’re breaking out, but it all comes through the skin and that’s how those toxins are being released. Sometimes, though, people don’t have that.

I personally find the skin gets hydration. For instance, I love Aloe Water, because you’re getting water and aloe and all of that hydration goes into your skin. I also love the Black Label juice. It’s coconut water which is super hydrating, it’s packed with electrolytes and almond milk for vitamin E. Juices nourish our skin and make it smooth. Also, people ask, “What if you put avocado and coconut oil in the juice? It’s fat,” but that’s the good fat we need. When you’re lacking fats, you’ll see a breakout in your skin and especially women who eat vegan, they really need oils like avocado and coconut oil. One of my favorite formulas is the E3 Live, because it has so many vitamins and minerals. It has cucumber and silica, which is a mineral that helps with skin and hair. It helps grow your nails and hair.

What’s your body getting by juicing that it wouldn’t get from simply eating all of the fruits and vegetables in the juice?

When you have it in a juice, it goes right to your bloodstream, so you’re not having to digest anything. You get that energy right away with the max amount of nutrients quickly. But I do think it’s important to have both, juice and whole form.

Are there any certain ingredients to avoid?

The one thing some people don’t have a good reaction to are cashews, nuts, etc. Some people have bad reactions to juices, and it could be nut allergy reactions. The only thing I’d stay away from is nuts, unless you know you’re not allergic.

As for sugar in juices, is there a maximum serving to take into account?

The sugar is natural sugar that comes from fruit juice and is full of vitamins and minerals. As for the maximum amount of sugar, it just depends on each individual and how it makes them feel.

How often should people be purely juicing (i.e., a cleanse) versus adding a juice to their regular diet?

I think adding a juice to your regular diet every day is great. Especially on one of those days you realize, “I know we’re ordering in lunch today, I know we’re going out tonight,” things like that. That way you get all the nutrients in. I do the cleanse the first three days of every month to reset, physically and mentally. Also, switch out your juices. Don’t have the same thing every day, otherwise you’re not getting a full set of nutrients.

How long does it take for the effects of juicing to start showing?

It really depends on the person. The longer the cleanse, the deeper they go. You can tell it’s taken effect when their eyes are really white, and their skin is glowing. Normally you can tell when people have that glow. There’s also a mental energy as well. It dictates your life, so you have much more time to do stuff for yourself when you’re drinking all of your nutrients.

Are there people who shouldn’t juice?

Anyone who is diabetic or has a medical condition should consult a doctor before juicing.