Juice Up! These Derms Have The Recipe for Better Skin

Let’s face it: juicing and smoothies are the health craze that’s taking over the country right now. From juice cleanses to the world embracing the powers of a great green juice, the country is starting to take notice that a healthy smoothie once a day can brighten your outlook, slim your waistline and save you from a whole host of health maladies. Well, it turns out the juicing and smoothie craze can work magic on another very important aspect of your body: it can give you amazing skin.

Of course, that’s if you know the right smoothie to whip up. Intrigued by the promise of glowing skin from a few items in a blender, we went straight to the source and asked four top dermatologists and skin experts to give us their favorite skin-loving smoothie recipes. They came back with yummy (and super EASY) recipes that will help you get your glow on. Ladies, start your blenders: better skin awaits you:

The Expert: Dr . Jeannette Graf, Assistant Clinical Professor Dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center

The Recipe: Vanilla Mango Yogurt Smoothie

Why It Works: “If you like mango, you’ll love this smoothie, which makes skin more alkaline thanks to the addition of ground flaxseed. Use an organic yogurt to ensure you don’t accidentally add synthetic hormones and antibiotics to your beverage, and if you’d like to further alkalinize this recipe, consider using plain, unflavored yogurt.”

How You Make It:

2 cups nonfat or lowfat vanilla or plain yogurt

1 fresh mango, peeled and cube

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed meal or flaxseed oil

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

1 cup ice

Combine all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth.

The Expert: Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, Co-director of the Washington Institute of Dermatologic Laser Surgery in Washington, DC.

The Recipe: Kale/Cucumber smoothie

Why It Works: “It has fantastic antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Truth be told, this recipe actually came with my Vitamix, and I love it!”

How You Make It:

½ cup water

2 ½ cups green grapes

1 orange, peeled, halved and seeded

½ lemon, peeled and seeded

½ cucumber, peeled if not organic (not to exceed 4 oz. and cut into large chunks(

½ green apple, about 3 ½ oz seeded

½ green apple, about 3 ½ oz seeded 1 cup kale, ribs removed

1 cup romaine lettuce

1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 cup frozen pineapple or mango chunks

2 cups ice cubes

Blend until smooth.

The Expert: Dr. Nicholas Perricone, board-certified dermatologist and nutritionist, author of Forever Young

The Recipe: Watercress Smoothie

Why It Works: “This smoothie is a perfect one-stop detox. Herbalists have used watercress as a blood purifier, as it’s packed with system cleansing properties that help to clear toxins from the body. Because of its high potassium content, it is strongly alkaline and, therefore, considered useful in treating acidity and purifying the blood. As a bonus, cinnamon is a natural anti-inflammatory – this is purely beauty from the inside out!”

How You Make It:

4 stalks of celery

1 medium sized organic apple

1 cup watercress

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 ½ cups water

Try to choose organic produce. The little bit more that it might cost is well worth avoiding toxic pesticides. Wash the celery, apple and watercress thoroughly with clean water. Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

The Expert: Holly Byerly, Senior Esthetician at VMV Hypoallergenics

The Recipe: Super Green Coconut Smoothie

Why It Works: “The kale (or spinach, if you don’t like kale) not only gives it that verdant color, it means it’s full of calcium, protein and iron; true super vegetables. A cup of pineapple juice gives you roughly 73% of the required manganese for a day, and it’s also a great antioxidant as well as the fact that it contains bromelain, vitamin C, and dietary fiber, which promotes healthy digestion.”

How You Make It:

2 cups kale, fresh (or spinach, if kale isn’t your thing)

2 cups coconut water

2 cups pineapple

1 banana

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut flakes

Add the kale, coconut water, banana, pineapple and coconut oil to a blender and combine until smooth. For a creamier consistency, add an additional 1/4 cup of coconut milk.