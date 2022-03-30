The ‘Miracle in a Jar’ Wrinkle Serum That Erases Away Fine Lines in a Few Uses Is 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

What happens when you combine the hydration benefits of a moisturizer with the anti-aging benefits of retinol? You get a truly “game-changing” serum that’ll give your skincare routine the facelift it needs. Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Serum uses the powers of vitamin A, as well as peptides and bio-retinol, to plump and tighten skin while also minimizing the appearance of fine lines. It’s the skincare trifecta we’ve all been searching for!

It’s so effective that shoppers call it “a miracle in a jar” thanks to its near-instant results. And even better: It’s 50 percent off today thanks to Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event that’s going on right now. Given that the high-end product is usually $72, it’s a deal worth hopping on. This price drop, combined with the fact that it has a near-perfect 4.7-star rating, means one thing: it’s the real deal.

“This stuff is a miracle in a jar!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The results speak for themselves. One of The biggest pros for me is the way it makes your skin feel after you apply it, no weirdness or tight feeling as it dries. The scent is unobtrusive.”

This isn’t your normal retinol. While many retinol-rich products have a reputation for drying skin, this one puts hydrating it at the forefront. It’s specifically formulated to nourish your face so well, that it will look plumper and more rejuvenated after each use. Jojoba oil, coconut butter and shea butter combine to form a trio of replenishing repairmen for your skin. These hydrating agents help plump your face so that wrinkles, fine lines and even dark under-eye circles diminish in appearance.

Combine these, and you get a product that’s “especially beneficial for those looking for smoothness, reduction in the appearance of lines & wrinkles and evening of skin tone and texture,” per the brand.

“This is game-changing. I used this serum every night for 6 weeks. I noticed my skin is tighter, plumper and fine line and wrinkles seem less noticeable,” wrote one reviewer. “The serum goes on lightly and evenly and I love the smell. I have sensitive skin and this was not irritating at all. I will definitely add this to my arsenal of anti-aging regimes.”

Free from parabens, silicones and talc, the vegan formula is ideal for people who have sensitive skin since it’s free of all those irritants that typically lead to breakouts or other annoying conditions.

“I was so nervous to use a retinol as I have very sensitive skin,” wrote one shopper, who added after trying the serum, “I woke up instantly plump and hydrated. AMAZING!”

Overnight results? This stuff really must be a miracle. Shop it today before the sale ends at midnight—based on all these rave reviews, you won’t regret it.