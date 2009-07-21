Judge Your Level of Pretty

As if you didn’t have enough to worry about, now your attractiveness can be judged using a regulated, computer-generated scale system. So much for subjectivity, uniqueness, and most importantly, your view of yourself, huh?

Some may find a little princess nose and dainty features attractive, while others are in search of a more exotic look– it completely varies, so how can this hotness scale be standardized?

Joshua Chauvin, a student at the University of Windsor in Canada, programmed a computer using a “neural network” based on the way the brain functions that adopts the way people measure attractiveness.

Chauvin began by asking 100 people to rate pictures of 100 male and female subjects based on a one to ten scale of facial feature appeal. He then submitted 33 of the pictures to the neural network– the technologically-driven ratings were 85 percent accurate in conjunction with the peoples’ ratings. Chauvin plans on continuing his research in the future.

Interestingly enough, his research behind the project shows that beauty standards are actually universal on a worldwide scale, concluding that there is an “objective” element to measuring attractiveness, that people are predisposed to gravitate towards certain facial characteristics– “facial symmetry” being one of them.

An application of the technology for advertising companies in particular would input images of prospective models for campaigns to discern whether or not they’ll be striking enough and marketable– talk about taking ANTM to another level! First the wrath of Tyra, and now this!

It seems unnatural, to say the least. Could knowing that on a biological level, people subconsciously identify certain attributes as attractive alter the charm of finding your distinct attributes exciting and different from everyone else?

With this system, the people who score a perfect 10 would, of course, have no argument, but what about those who score a one, or basically… rock bottom? Would you choose to upload a photo for techie scrutiny to find out how you measure up?