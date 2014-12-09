The One Thing: Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Let’s be honest – when we’re searching for a new body scrub, the scent often makes or breaks the decision. We need something that we know will make us want to constantly use the product (because hello, we want to constantly be clean) and that will make other people compliment us on how great we smell, because who doesn’t want a great compliment?

So, when we first got a whiff of Juara’s Invigorating Coffee Scrub, we knew we needed more. Literally, the first words out of our mouths were “Can we eat it?” Alas, while we don’t recommend actually eating the scrub, we definitely recommend using it daily – the invigorating scent will wake you right up and the fresh coffee beans will exfoliate your skin to leave behind nothing but smoothness.

What Makes It Different:

Made from fresh Indonesian coffee beans, Juara’s scrub gently exfoliates while awakening your senses with it’s strong coffee smell.

The scrub is sulfate and paraben-free, but has enough cleansing agents that leave you squeaky clean.

Coffee has been clinically proven to provide tightening benefits and antioxidant benefits for your skin, leaving you looking slimming than ever.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Not only do we all love the smell of coffee in the morning, this scrub gently sloughs off any dead skin cells and helps to tighten your skin at the same time. We call that a win-win in our books!

Where to buy: Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub, $37, Juaraskincare.com