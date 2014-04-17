Jourdan Dunn Announced As the New Face of Maybelline

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn has been named the newest spokesmodel for Maybelline New York, and will be in good company with the likes of Freja Beha Erichsen, Charlotte Free and Christy Turlington. Dunn, who can currently be seen cavorting with Cara Delevingne in Yves Saint Laurent’s Touche Eclat campaign is a bona fide expert when it comes to beauty modeling. She is also the face of Burberry beauty, and is a regular on the fashion week runways (as well as at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show).

In a statement about the campaign Dunn said, “It is an honor to be a spokesperson for such an iconic brand. I am proud to say that I am a Maybelline girl and hopefully I can make people feel the same way I did when I saw the advertisements growing up. The brand imagery is always beautiful and positive. To now be a part of that is a dream come true!”

As for the brand itself, Jerome Bruhat, global brand president of Maybelline New York told Vogue UK that “Jourdan’s look, style and positive energy are perfect for the Maybelline New York brand. She truly reflects Maybelline’s vision of global beauty.”

We couldn’t agree more and we’re excited to see what’s to come! Dunn’s first campaign will be for the brand’s Go Extreme mascara, arriving in April. Watch out for it!

Image via Instagram