The One Thing: Jouer Luminizing Cheek Tint

As much as we love experimenting with bold looks and getting ready for a big night out with the girls, sometimes what we really want is a simple product that will give us a natural, effortless glow. Especially in the summer, when we’re going with the barely there look more often than not, we flock to products that make us look naturally luminescent. Because of this, we love Jouer’s new Luminizing Cheek Tint, a simple-to-apply product that lights up every skin tone.

What Makes It Different:

With a pH balance, the tint develops over time to give your unique skin tone the exact flush of color that will look best.

Loaded with starflower oil and vitamins A and E, it douses your cheeks in moisture, which will give you a radiant glow.

Once you apply the tint with your finger, allow it to set for about 20 minutes and you’ll see the most beautiful flush of natural color.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Sometimes, one amazing product can make all the difference on your face, and this luminizing cheek tint does just that. Formulated to give you exactly what your unique skin tone needs, the color will be perfect on everyone.

Where to Buy: Jouer Luminizing Cheek Tint, $24, JouerCosmetics.com