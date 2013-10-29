The One Thing: Jouer Hydrating Lipstick

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Looking for the perfect red lipstick is no easy task. Too blue or too orange, sometimes it seems impossible to find the most flattering shade. Jouer Hydrating Lipsticks take the guess work out of the difficult choosing process. Whether you are warm toned or cool, there is a red shade that is specially formulated to complement everyone’s coloring. Did we mention it is seriously hydrating too? Essentially, this is the perfect red lipstick you’ve been longing to incorporate into your fall and winter beauty wardrobe, and if you’re in the mood for a rose pink or a warm caramel color instead, they’ve got quite the selection of shades.

What Makes it Different:

The lipstick formulation is comprised of Brazil’s cupucau, making it extremely nourishing for the lips.

It has a smooth and soft finish. Use it as a stain or build it up for an ultra bold lip.

This lipstick has major staying power. It lasts for hours without bleeding, cracking or drying out.

Comes in 5 shades of red, each one specially formulated to flatter all tones and hair colors, and 22 colors total.

Why It’s the One Thing:

This lipstick is the complete package. Nourishing, slightly glossy and incredibly flattering, you can put it on and feel confident it looks just as good hours later. Plus, if you’re shopping for it online, you can try on any of the 22 shades on your skin tone to see which works best for you. It’s genius!

Where to Buy: Jouer Cosmetics Hydrating Lipstick, $22, JouerCosmetics.com