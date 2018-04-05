Jouer Created This Genius Brand Comparison Chart for Its Foundation Range

The rat race between makeup brands working toward inclusivity is far from over, but Jouer Cosmetics may have everyone beat with its latest feat. Today marks the release of the brand’s expanded Essential High Coverage Crème Foundation ($38). Although I remain skeptical of the industry’s newfound love for darker skin tones (more on this here), I definitely co-sign this 50-shade lineup as a step in the right direction.

However, despite the expansion of foundation ranges, what remains is the challenge of actually figuring out which one matches your tone. Guides like our very own are in decent supply, but Jouer just caught my eye with this genius loophole. Instead of simply providing swatches of the new collection, a comparison chart was created instead.

In an image posted to Instagram, the entire range is broken down into a three-column chart. The first column lists the name of the shade, followed by the skin tone description in the second and a list of other popular brands with matching shades in the third. If you’re someone who is constantly testing out different formulas or want to swatch in a place where Jouer isn’t available, this takes the guess work out of choosing the best option for you.

Oh, and did I mention that Jouer products are also certified cruelty-free? The foundation is specifically made with chamomile extract, cucumber extract and hyaluronic acid, so you can stay matte and moisturized at the same time. Is there a better combination? Peruse the entire range on the Jouer Cosmetics website.