Josie Maran May Have Just Launched the Dopest Skin Care Product of 2019

There’s not much convincing needed when a brand wants to sell you a product made with something the world can’t stop talking about. Right now, at least in the world of skin care, that distinguished honor belongs to cannabis or CBD oil. And today, Josie Maran’s Skin Dope is getting in on the craze.

Cannabis beauty products aren’t novel. They’ve gained traction over the years, with influencers and celebs endorsing formulas that use the natural medicinal herb, as well as everyday consumers sharing how it’s also contributed to a myriad of other bodily issues. While there’s room for a great amount of research to further most of these claims, studies have generally proven the benefits aren’t just hype–they’re real.

If the clinical studies aren’t proof enough, consider reputable brands like Josie Maran who are harnessing the power of cannabis-related ingredients. In case you didn’t know, all of Maran’s products are infused with 100 percent pure argan oil, a multi-tasker that hydrates and nourishes any skin type in its natural form. Skin Dope combines these benefits with those of hemp seed oil.

The new organic glow oil, Skin Dope, is 50 percent argan oil and 50 percent hemp seed oil, with no added fillers in-between. This is as pure as it gets. Besides being super hydrating, this oil is made to address the first signs of aging including fine lines, loss of fullness and dull skin. Whether you’re on the legalize marijuana train or not, you don’t have to worry about this oil getting you high (other than a high glow). It’s THC-free and CBD-free, which basically means we will be dabbing this on 24/7.

Argan oil is also nature’s richest source of essential fatty acids, which helps to tighten your complexion and the kind used in Josie Maran’s is organic and cold-pressed. To round out this youth-boosting formula, the organic hemp seed oil is chock-full-of protein to boost collagen. In short: it’s the answer to our 2019 skin prayers in one bottle.

Skin Dope is available now at Sephora and Josie Maran Cosmetics for $65. Don’t hesitate because it will probably go fast.

