Josie Maran Shares Her Eco-Friendly Beauty Secrets!

Model Josie Maran knows a bit about makeup and not just from being the former face of Maybelline. The otherworldly beauty proved she wasn’t just a pretty face when she launched her own cosmetics line in 2007. Now three years later and going strong, Josie talks her summer line, family-inspiration and why being green is still a topic that needs attention.

StyleCaster: We’re sure you’ve tried your fair share of makeup in the model world. What made you decide to go for eco-friendly beauty?

Josie Maran: I was born into a family that cares about environmental and social issues so you could say my awareness of environmental issues was just a natural part of my upbringing. As a model I spent years in the makeup chair. I never heard about healthier alternatives that were functional enough to be used by professional makeup artists, so I wanted to create a line that filled this void. It was also perfect that I was pregnant around the same time I was developing the line because it definitely made me more aware of what I was putting inside my body and on my skin.

Why should people use natural skincare products?

What we put on our skin gets absorbed directly into our bodies. Synthetic fragrances which contain phthalates, parabens and other toxic chemicals have been known to cause birth defects and damage to the lungs, liver and kidneys of offspring, not to mention other health impacts on adults.



Josie’s coveted beauty secret, Argan Oil. 100% Organic Argan Oil, $48, josiemarancosmetics.com

Wow, that definitely makes us think twice. Ok, now for the fun stuff. You have great skin! Can you let us in on your beauty secret?

Argan oil! 100 percent pure, organic argan oil is a main ingredient in over 90 percent of my cosmetic line. I discovered it while on location in the South of France. I met a beautiful older woman with radiant skin. When I asked her the secret to her complexion, she told me about argan oil. The benefits of the ingredient are truly amazing.

What are some other natural ingredients you use?

I also use jojoba, soybean and olive oils, beeswax and coconut cream to naturally condition and nourish the skin.



Stash these wipes in your bag for a quick refresher on the go. Travel Bear Naked Wipes, $6, josiemarancosmetics.com

What product do you always take with you when you travel?

Travel Bear Naked Wipes to refresh my skin on the go and my Magic Marker Lip and Cheek Stains (from the summer collection). They wont melt or get messy in my luggage, and the vibrant color lasts for hours, so I know I wont have to touch-up.

