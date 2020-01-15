Josie Maran’s New “Clean” Retinol Serum Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen Before

With all the buzz around retinoids, both the pros and the cons, it can be tough to tell truth from fiction. What you might have heard is the class of compounds derived from vitamin A can be tough on the skin. That’s one reason Josie Maran launched her Argan Beta-Retinoid Pink Algae Serum. She set out to create a pro-retinol serum that’s safe for sensitive skin, even safe enough to use during the day. It looks like she nailed it.

When you think of Josie Maran Cosmetics, what might come to mind is argan oil. It makes sense. The model-turned-entrepreneur’s brand became a smash hit thanks to her argan oil-infused products. She promises this new serum is just as hydrating and gentle but just as effective as retinol. The beta carotene (a natural form of vitamin A) is ethically derived from pink algae to target fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and dullness—all without the dryness and flaky skin that can come with a typical retinol.

With the vitamin A is organic argan oil, of course, to give the skin a dose of vitamin E, antioxidants and omega fatty acids. There's also the addition of quercetin, a natural antioxidant to help heal skin exposed to environmental aggressors. As with all Josie Maran products, the serum is considered "clean" with no synthetic dyes or fragrances, parabens, petrochemicals, GMOs or phthalates, as well as being cruelty-free and vegan.

Shop the new Argan Beta-Retinoid Pink Algae Serum at Sephora now.

