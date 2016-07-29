Now Anyone with Instagram Can Train Like a Victoria’s Secret Model

In the past few months we’ve asked countless Victoria’s Secret models to spill their workout routines and food diaries. Elsa Hosk told us that she swears by regular boxing sessions, Lindsay Ellingson said she alternates between Pilates classes, cycling, and weight training each week, and Miranda Kerr gave us the lowdown on her crazy-complicated 10-ingredient smoothie recipe. However, now all you need is Instagram to see exactly how supermodels exercise, thanks to the launch of a new fitness account by Victoria’s Secret girls Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes called JoJa.

Since launching five weeks ago, the models have shared detailed videos outlining how to do their favorite workout moves, and the strategy’s attracted nearly 25,000 followers already. Although, considering they have a total of 3.3 million followers between them on their personal accounts, we’re sure this number is going to skyrocket over the coming weeks.

Ahead, we chat with Skriver about the workouts she and Jasmine swear by, exercising with friends, and what we can expect from JoJa.

StyleCaster: What’s the JoJa account about?

Josephine Skriver: Jasmine and I created the JoJa account because fitness is important to us. Maintaining healthy and strong bodies is something that is not only key to our careers, but it helps us feel good mentally and physically.

Why did you decide to work on the project together?

It kind of came up organically. We both work out at the same gym here in New York, we’re both obsessed with Instagram, and we both have very similar body types and exercise methods. So then we thought, You know what? It would be cool to chronicle all of the things we do and help those people who are looking to either start their exercise plan or try something different.

How is this account different from other fitspo accounts on Instagram?

I think both Jasmine and I grew up idolizing the Victoria’s Secret Angels when we would see them in the catalog or on the runway during the fashion show. At that time, there wasn’t social media that made their workouts accessible. We have the honor of learning from some of the best trainers in the world so if we can share some of that knowledge with our followers, that’s a great win for us.

Why do you think working out with a friend is the best motivation?

You hold each other accountable for being there and coming with their game face. It’s great to walk in and leave everything at the door and get your mind and body right. You bond, learn, and grow. It’s what all relationships are about.

What does an average week of working out look like for you both?

Jasmine and I both work a bunch, so the best part of working out is that every day is different—so you can try out moves and figure out what works best for you. On the days we are able to work out together, we typically do an hour or so. It’s a lot of body-weight and light-weight moves. The repetition depends on the move, but we have lots of fun things on [our Instagram] for people to try out, and we plan on lots more to come!

How have you influenced each other’s health and workout habits?

We each have our strengths and weaknesses. Jasmine is incredibly strong on her upper body so it’s always a fun challenge for me to try and keep up with her. We both love eating healthy, but also love to indulge in not-so-healthy meals once in a while. We keep each other balanced, though, and check each other if we’ve had one too many cookies. Haha!

Where do you plan to take the account? Will there be a fitness brand launching soon?

Right now we’re just having fun and hoping that people find the videos useful. I don’t know where it will go from here, but we’re looking forward to seeing.

What photos have you noticed get the most comments and likes? Have you learned any tricks for Instagram success?

I think the reason why we’ve been able to grow this account in such a short amount of time is because we are being genuine and giving a glimpse into our fitness world. We realize that these workouts are challenging and we want people to take a look and at the very least try it because we’re trying a lot of things for the first time too so we’re right there with them.

What other Instagram accounts do you follow for fitness advice and motivation?

We love Victoria’s Secret Sport, of course, because we see all of our fellow Angels on there and also Jen Selter, and our gym Dogpound to see what other people do while they are there to try it out.

What workout do you hate doing?

Burpees.

What new fitness trends have you noticed, and why do you think they’re going to be popular?

I don’t think it’s new, but the booty is a big priority for both Jasmine and me. Weighted squats and lengthening moves are great for that.