Jordyn Woods Trades in Her Signature Waves for Stunning Box Braids

Jordyn Woods has rocked blonde, black, short, and long hair, but we haven’t seen Kylie Jenner’s BFF in braids since October 2017. This past weekend, Woods returned to the protective style when she posted a selfie on Instagram, time displaying her hair in box braids.

The 20-year-old model, and soon-to-be athletic designer, kept the look simple, yet stunning with no added designs or details, leaving all the emphasis on the clean work. Speaking of, the work was done by yayadidmyhair, a local stylist in Gardena, California, who also did slick braids on Jenner.

WoC are constantly facing criticism for their hair— like Tyra Banks who didn’t get a job because of her natural hair or Keke Palmer who feels like natural hair isn’t accepted in entertainment— so it’s always energizing and empowering to see women embracing classic black hairstyles without any hesitation.

We hope Woods keeps this style for longer than the five days she did in October, because we’re loving the look.