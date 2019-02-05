Jordyn Woods is Selling the Secret to Her Flawless Instagram Selfies

Though many would be quick to label Jordyn Woods as Kylie Jenner’s bestie, the 20-year-old model has wasted no time in making a name for herself. From the size-inclusive active wear line SECNDNTURE, to a friendship-inspired Kylie Cosmetics collab, Woods is proving that she’s a woman of many hats and wears them well. Most recently added to her growing resume is a totally unexpected, but much-appreciated partnership with Eylure, the London-based go-to brand for false lashes.

Since Woods is no stranger to LA-glam (false lashes included), the decision to release a range of her own comes as no surprise to us. But according to the model, she designed these lashes to meet her own needs, which surprisingly is the same issue we have with wearing falsies, too. “It’s hard to find a good, natural lash and these are just enough of a flair that they can be work for a day and transition into night,” Woods recently told Refinery29. Our sentiments exactly.

Now that Woods has graced us with a pair of falsies that don’t overdo it, the next step is tackling application. Even as a beauty editor, I applaud and bow down to anyone who can apply lashes flawlessly because if I’m being frank, it’s nigh impossible.

According to Woods, the trick to applying lashes is all in the glue. “When you apply the glue, don’t overdo it and wait a couple of seconds for the glue to dry before applying the lash,” she shares. “It’s easier to stick on once the glue gets kind of tacky.” Don’t forget to jot that down. With a beauty mogul in her circle, makeup tips like these are like pure gold.

As for the lashes themselves, Woods created three variations to step up your lash game from an everyday flutter (Summer Heir) to a super glam lash perfect for a night out with the girls (LA Baby). The best part about this drop is that each lash is only $8 and you can snag them at Ulta. So it’s nearly criminal to not snag all three.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.