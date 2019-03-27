Jordyn Woods’ Post-Scandal Blonde Hair is Giving Me Life

She didn’t have the best March but it looks like she’s heading into April with totally new energy. Jordyn Woods’ blonde hair is making waves today as photos surfaced of her transformation. Yesterday was the London launch and party for Woods’ eyelash collaboration with Eylure and she seriously slayed her celebration look. To be honest, while scrolling I almost didn’t recognize her. Woods usually wears her naturally dark hair either straight or curly but this is the first time she’s tried a bleach blonde wig (at least in public). A long blonde wig.

Since the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal, where Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian with Woods’, Woods has been a bit quiet on Instagram. But since her recent (possible) reconciliation with best friend Kylie Jenner and explosive Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, she’s come out of hiding. She posted gorgeous makeup-free selfies, sexy bikini shots and killer outfits. She even attended the New York launch of her Eylure collab thanking fans for their support. And this new blonde hair proves she’s definitely not hiding—whether she’s friends with the Kardashian-Jenners or not.

Woods’ gave custom wig stylist The Frontal Sleyer all the credit for her hair. “Quick switch up for launch day,” she wrote. Her stunning face beat was by makeup artist Francesca Abrahamovitch.

She was still rocking her wig the morning after the party.

And running around London looking like a star.

Fans are loving Woods’ new look and seemingly fresh outlook. “Secure your own bag, you weren’t born to live in Kylie’s shadow, anyway,” one commenter wrote. “But why does she seem so much more happier and confident 😍😍😍 I love it!” wrote another. One person even pointed out her wig and blue dress resembles Britney Spears in her iconic music video for “Toxic” and now that’s all I can see. Wow, I really can’t wait to see what Woods’ does (and wears!) next.