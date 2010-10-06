Jordin Sparks’ New Perfume!

Photo: © Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

We have a special place in our hearts for Jordin Sparks. She won us over on American Idol with her sweet-as-pie personality and powerful vocals and she continues to impress us as she’s matures as an artist. So it comes as no surprise that the multitasking star is ready to conquer a new arena–fragrance.

At an event this morning, Jordin unveiled her first ever perfume, called Because of You. The fruity floral scent features notes of clementine, orange blossom, orchid, peony and vanilla bean to create a very girly, subtly sexy scent with fresh undertones.

Jordin, who’s currently starring on Broadway in In the Heights, told us that between the fragrance launch, the show and preparing for her next album, things have been pretty busy. “Initially I thought ‘Oh 8 shows a week, I can do that,’ and I can, but it is kicking my butt,” she said.

You know we couldn’t let her get away without divulging her beauty secret, so we asked the stunning star what’s in her makeup bag. To hide signs of stress and keep her skin looking fresh, Jordin told us she’s been using Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate “and my skin has never felt so smooth.” She also swears by lipglosses, “all kinds of lipglosses–I don’t discriminate,” but has big love for MAC’s Lipgelée and Lipglass. Finally, to keep those gorgeous curls under control, Jordin lives for Ouidad. “My hair is naturally very curly and Ouidad products have literally changed my life and changed my outlook on my curly hair.”

Because of You is available now at dots.com for a special introductory price of $9.50(!) through November 5.

