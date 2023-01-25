Bobbi Brown Doesn’t Want You to Contour With Her New Jones Road Bronzers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

2016 makeup trends are long gone. We’re talking block eyebrows (“dip brows”), ultra-matte skin and dry liquid lipstick. Thank goodness that look is in the past. But something we haven’t fully left behind is contouring. And makeup icon and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown isn’t a fan. We chatted over Zoom about the newest launch for her brand Jones Road, The Bronzer, and how she hopes you’ll use it every day — even if you must contour with it.

“It’s not meant to be a contour product,” Brown tells STYLECASTER. “So, I’m not going to give you advice on how to. It’s like telling your kids how to drink.” Instead, The Bronzer is for warming up your face, like you just went on a tropical vacation. You know, the way bronzer was used before everyone started sculpting their faces. To come up with the perfect one, Brown thought about what she didn’t like about bronzers in the past, for example, “too orange, too sparkly and dry on the skin.” That’s not what you’re getting here.

The Bronzer has a soft and silky texture so it feels like you’re wearing nothing on your skin. It’s a natural-looking bronze that truly takes seconds to apply.

Obviously if you want to use The Bronzer to contour, you can. But here’s how Brown loves to apply it. “Dip it in and tap it to get the excess powder off,” she says. “Use it where the sun hits you, a little on the forehead and on the nose. I kind of blend it all over. And if you notice, I didn’t dip it in again because everyone’s neck is lighter than their face.” It’s a natural matte finish — without drying out your skin. Brown likes to add her The Best Blush ($28 at Jones Road) or Miracle Balm ($38 at Jones Road) on top.

You barely have to blend the bronzer if you have the right shade for your skin tone. That’s how seamless it is. If all the bronzer products on the market feel overwhelming to you, this is definitely one of the easiest to use. TikTok is already taking notice. Brown is a bit of a star on the platform, with more than 425K followers on her own account. And she got her following by being real, showing her products sans beauty filter and giving her decades-long expertise in the beauty world.

“My lesson I learned a long time ago is don’t try to be someone I’m not,” she says. “Try to be who I am. And it’s my advice to everyone because you just can’t make stuff up. You just got to be yourself. And if people don’t like it, that’s their problem.”