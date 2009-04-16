Jonathan’s Dry Shampoo

Jonathan Product has added dry shampoos to the 100% vegan Green Rootine collection. These brush-on powder shampoos do not require water; instead they use talc and aluminum hydroxide to absorb oil, dirt and product build-up from the roots, without harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens. The shampoos also add volume to weighed down-hair, letting you wait longer in between washing.

Available in two shades – Light for blond hair and Dark for brown, black or red hair – the compact bottle makes it easy to stick in your purse for touch-ups on the go.

Green Rootine Dry Shampoo, $19, is available exclusively at Sephora