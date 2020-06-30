OMG—JoJo Siwa Took Down Her Pony AND Went Brunette

If you have a kid, a little sister or are just really tapped into North West’s favorite influencer, you know who JoJo Siwa is. The 17-year-old Dance Moms alumn is impossible to ignore. Much like Ariana Grande, Siwas always wears her blonde hair in a high ponytail—and adds a big bow on top (from her own brand, of course). That’s why Siwa’s brown hair basically broke the Internet this week. With 11.4 million YouTube subscribers, 9.6 million Instagram followers and 26.2 million TikTok followers, the post of her hair transformation was seen by basically every fan around the world.

As she gets older, Siwa is slowly, very slowly, shedding her kid-like wardrobe. She’s often criticized for still dressing very young when she’s almost a legal adult. Many say she’s in a contract (her empire is worth millions and millions) so she can’t switch it up too much. Either way, Siwa is very funny and self-aware on social media and pokes fun at the things people say about her.

A few weeks ago, Siwa took down her hair, shocking fans who have literally never seen her without a side-swept ponytail. Her pretty blonde waves had people shook. This week, she took it one step further and dyed her hair brunette, making her look like a totally different person.

Well, it’s possible it was a wig or very semi-permanent the entire time. Just 24 hours later, Siwa is back to blonde. “Brown hair was fun…. but blonde is my thing!!!” she wrote on Instagram. She even tagged colorist Matt Rez in her transformation.

It looks like JoJo Siwa will continue to be JoJo Siwa for a while longer. She looks cute regardless but now we know glam she can really go.