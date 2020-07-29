Get Out—JoJo Has Pink Mermaid Hair Now

It’s been almost five months of being stuck (safer!) at home and most of us have completely let go of any and all beauty routines. Maybe you slipped in to get your hair done while salons were open or you’re trying to cover your roots at home. Either way, many celebs are getting creative with their looks, too. JoJo’s pink hair proves just that. The singer gave her long, wavy blonde strands a pretty pink hue and showed it off on Instagram.

JoJo had a “Friday Happy Hour” on IGTV that, aside from her hair, is worth watching. She’s joined by Zerlina Maxwell (and her sister) to talk about Maxwell’s book, The End of White Politics: How to Heal Our Liberal Divide. They also chat about the upcoming election, being a woman in this climate and a lot more. It’s a great hour. JoJo’s waist-length hair is on full display during the chat and you can get a peek at the different colors.

Although her hair looks mostly pink, you can actually see a little blue towards the bottom of her strands, adding to the mermaid vibe. When you have blonde ombré hair like JoJo’s, it’s easy to add a temporary color right in the shower. We love Overtone Pastel Pink Healthy Color Duo ($43 at Overtone) and Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color ($17 at Ulta)—to name a few.

JoJo isn’t the only celeb who has tried pink during quarantine. Dua Lipa “experimented” with pink hair before going orange and then back to brown. Maddie Ziegler said her pink hair “could have been better” but we really liked it. Now, who’s next?

