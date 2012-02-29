Join Us Next Friday At 2 PM For The First Ever #BeautyChat!

We are so excited to announce that starting next Friday at 2 pm we will be hosting our very own #BeautyChat on Twitter. The hour-long Twitter chat will be a way to for us todiscuss the latest beauty trends, share our favorite how-to tutorials and answer any of those beauty questions you’ve been dying to ask a beauty guru about!

Want to join in on the fun? Here’s how:

@BeautyHigh’s #BeautyChat

1. The chat will begin on Friday, March 9th promptly at 2:00 PM EST.

2. Co-hosts, Rachel and Amanda ofBeautyHigh.comwill be answering any and all of your makeup, hair or general beauty and fashion questions.

3. We’ll start with a call for questions. You can send them to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag, #BeautyChat.

4. @BeautyHigh will re-tweet each question, one at a time, and we will try to answer it.

5. Once a question has been re-tweeted, please feel free to add your advice and tips! We want to hear from you!

6. The conversation moves very quickly and we like to share your answers and advice as well, so please try to tweet only referring to the current topic — it makes following #BeautyChat much easier and more fun for everyone.

Tweet ya next week! Xx @BeautyHigh