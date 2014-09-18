Join Us For the Beauty High x Neiman Marcus #BeautyChat

In need of guidance on the latest beauty tips and trends? Then our next #BeautyChat is the place to be.

We’ve teamed up with Neiman Marcus to co-host our #BeautyChat on Friday, September 19th from 2PM-3PM EST on Twitter using the hashtag to follow along. During the chat, Neiman Marcus beauty experts will be sharing their professional advice and helping us answer all of your beauty related questions! If you’re like us and have been following all of the fall beauty trends but have some questions as to how to actually try them out, or have any other beauty related questions or tips you’d like to share then #BeautyChat is the place to be!

Thinking about all that beauty tweeting put you in the mood to shop? Well you’re in luck because Neiman Marcus is having a special sale for their Beauty Event now through September 21st. If you spend $125 you get the gift of an exclusive tote and beauty samples from some amazing brands like Burberry or Oribe. Spend $350 or more and you’ll get a matching cosmetics case with even more samples! Click here to read more about the Beauty Event and to start shopping now.

Tweet soon! Follow us both at @BeautyHigh and @NeimanMarcus!

For more information about our relationship with Neiman Marcus, click here: cmp.ly/3