Johnny Weir Joins MAC Cosmetics As Their Newest Face

Olympic figure skater, Johnny Weir has been announced as the new face of MAC Cosmetics. The 2011 Holiday Collection, called Glitter and Ice, will feature Johnny Weir as its star. The brand is known to have male ambassadors in the past, such as Elton John and drag queen, RuPaul. We’re looking forward to the glittery collection as much as we look forward to Weir’s extravagant costumes!

Weir will also be juggling a reality show, Be Good Johnny Weir, and a dress line. He’s certainly keeping busy off the ice.

Let us know what you think about Johnny Weir as the new face of MAC Cosmetics in the comments section below!

[NY Post]