News: Johnny Depp Gets A Haircut; Adele Tries A Braid

Goodbye, Captain Jack: Johnny Depp has a new, shorter haircut. — via Us Weekly



Adele has also changed up her look — we love this braided hairstyle on her. — via Refinery29

Think the SPF in your makeup is enough to protect your skin from the sun? Think again. — via PopSugar Beauty

Beyoncé‘s tour makeup artist shares her secrets to keeping the singer’s looks in place through costume changes and high-energy dance routines. — via Beauty High

See 10 celebrities — including Demi Lovato and Cindy Crawford — without their makeup. — via Lifestyle Mirror